Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi rushed to hospital in Ejisu

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was rushed to the hospital in the Ashanti Regional after reportedly collapsing while strategising on the upcoming Ejisu by-election primaries.

The ex-CAF Vice President showed no signs of feeling unhealthy in the morning before the unfortunate incident, which led the people around him to take him to a health facility in Akyawkrom, Ejisu.

Mr Nyantakyi regained consciousness at the hospital and he's currently receiving treatment.

It is unclear when he will be released from the health centre but it looks like he might rejoin his campaign team immediately after leaving the hospital,

The former head of Ghana football announced his decision to return to public office after deciding to contest for the vacant Ejisu.

My Nyantakyi hopes to replace the late Hounourable John Kumah, who passed away on March 7 after falling ill.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was Ghana's FA president between 2005 to 2018.