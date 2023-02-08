Former GFA boss Nyaho-Tamakloe warns against extending presidency tenure

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has rejected the idea of extending the terms of presidency at the federation.

Reports suggest the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association are considering a three-term tenure.

The news had divided opinions in the West African nation, with many opposing the view, including the ex-GFA boss.

“I feel that is a wrong way to go because it will create a dictatorship, which will rather worsen the performance of the leader,” he told the Graphic Sports.

'One of the reasons why Kwesi Nyantakyi failed was because he allowed the serving of the FA President's term in the Statutes to be unlimited,” he said.

''There are reasons why a timeline is attached to certain positions, that is why presidents are given time to serve.

"That is why in the US when you serve two terms, you don't serve again, and the same applies to our Constitution here in Ghana.

''I'll fight anybody who will say it should be changed from two terms to three terms in our Constitution as far as Ghana is concerned.”