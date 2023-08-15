Former GFA Chairman Nyaho-Tamakloe backs Kurt Okraku for re-election

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed his support for Kurt Okraku's bid for re-election as GFA president, asserting that Okraku deserves another four-year term despite recent criticism from certain quarters.

Okraku is gearing up to face off against former GFA vice president George Afriyie as he vies for re-election, aiming to secure another term in office.

Nyaho-Tamakloe's endorsement of Okraku stems from his belief that Okraku took the helm of Ghana's football during a tumultuous period and managed to steer the association towards stability and progress within a relatively short span of time.

The former GFA chairman stated, "I want to endorse Kurt Okraku for the upcoming FA elections and my reasons are very simple. We came out of very turbulent waters not long ago. The FA was in the hands of a group appointed by FIFA and Kurt has been able to stabilize things."

Nyaho-Tamakloe further highlighted Okraku's accomplishments during his tenure, including the implementation of various projects aimed at reviving and enhancing Ghana's football landscape. He expressed confidence that granting Okraku another term would lead to further development for the association.

"He (Okraku) has been able to come out with some projects and I believe strongly that if he is given the opportunity, he will take the FA far," Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasised.

The upcoming Elective Congress, scheduled for September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale, will be a pivotal moment in determining the leadership of the GFA.

As the contest between Okraku and Afriyie looms, Nyaho-Tamakloe's endorsement adds an influential perspective to the ongoing discourse surrounding the future of Ghana's football administration.