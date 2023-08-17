Former GFA Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara supports Kurt Okraku's re-election bid

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has thrown his weight behind Kurt Okraku's bid for a second term as GFA President, citing Okraku's accomplishments during his current tenure as a reason for his endorsement.

The upcoming GFA Elective Congress in Tamale will decide the new leadership, with Okraku and former GFA Vice President George Afriyie as the contenders in the presidential election scheduled for September 27.

Okraku assumed office in 2019 and is seeking another term after four years as the head of the GFA. He already has the backing of all 10 Regional FA chairmen and former GFA chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

Daara, speaking to Citi Sports, emphasised that the widespread endorsement Okraku has received is a reflection of his achievements in his current term. He noted, "The big show of support here at the FA premises is a clear indication of what Kurt Okraku has done in the past four years to warrant that support."

Daara also acknowledged the open nature of the electoral process and highlighted that the support for Okraku is an organic demonstration of appreciation for his efforts. He stated, "If Kurt has not done enough, people will say it, you don't owe people anything. They are free to do whatever they want to do."

While focusing on the broader perspective of Okraku's leadership, Daara highlighted the endorsement of Okraku by the West African football fraternity. He emphasized the importance of unity and collective backing for Okraku's leadership, particularly considering his role as the head of the West African Football Union (WAFU).

Daara remarked, "For me, it is not even about Kurt Okraku, I think we should look at it from a larger picture, first of all, the entire West African football fraternity has endorsed him as their leader. Kurt is in charge of WAFU, so what does it tell you, it tells you the people of Ghana must unite behind and give him the necessary push to go forward."