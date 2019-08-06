Former GFA ExCO rejected Kwesi Appiah’s appointment - Albert Commey reveals

Former Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, Albert Commey has revealed that Kwesi Appiah’s appointment as head coach of the Black Stars was not approved by the second highest decision making body.

He added that despite the disapproval from the GFA Executive Committee, the appointment of coach Appiah was pushed through because of orders from a higher authority outside the FA.

According to the Managing Director of Aduana Stars, the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as head coach became an issue within the former Executive Committee members of the Football Association as they were not happy the appointment was made without their consent and approval.

“Prior to Kwesi Appiah’s appointment, I was in a meeting and there were discussions. Kwesi Appiah’s appointment was done outside the Executive Committee. We were not happy. The Emergency Committee met and took the decision. It became an issue and almost all the Exco members were not happy because there was an issue, he disclosed this on Agodie on UTV.

He also revealed that there was a plan for the two deputy coaches appointed for Kwesi Appiah by the Executive Committee to understudy the head coach and be ready in the event Kwesi Appiah left.

“We were tired of appointing foreign coaches so I remember that we all agreed to appoint two deputies who can take over from Kwesi Appiah that is why we appointed Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu.

Kwesi Appiah has come under a lot of criticisms from the public after Ghana’s disappointing exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The Black Stars were eliminated from the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia through the penalty shootout.

There have been calls for Kwesi Appiah to resign or be sacked after that disappointing campaign. However, other reports suggest he may keep his job.