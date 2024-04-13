GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 April 2024
Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, returns to election grounds

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has returned to the election grounds for the Ejisu Constituency primaries of the New Patriotic Party. 

Nyantakyi made a quick recovery after he was rushed to the hospital in the morning as delegates prepared to vote for their preferred candidate ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

The ex-GFA capo and his supporters were seen arriving at the voting centre as he declared himself in the race for the position of the parliamentary candidate.

The former head of Ghana football announced his decision to return to public office after deciding to contest for the vacant Ejisu seat.

My Nyantakyi hopes to replace the late Honourable John Kumah, who passed away on March 7 after falling ill.

However, he would have to first win the primaries before standing for the by-election later this month.

Ejisu, which is located in the Ashanti Region, is a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Kwesi Nyantakyi was Ghana's FA president between 2005 to 2018.

 

