Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi sees no need for return to football

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi states that he sees no reason to return to football, asserting that he has accomplished all his aspirations in the sport.

Nyantakyi held the presidency of the football governing body in Ghana from 2005 until a controversial documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018 led to his resignation.

During his tenure as FA President, Nyantakyi achieved several milestones, including Ghana’s first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and the country becoming the first African side to win the U-20 World Cup in 2009.

However, the expose resulted in Nyantakyi being banned from football-related activities for life by FIFA, although the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later reduced this sanction to 15 years.

Speculation had arisen that Nyantakyi might consider returning to football administration after serving his ban around the year 2033.

However, he has chosen a different career path, asserting that he believes he has accomplished all there is to in the realm of sports.

The former FIFA Executive Council member will contest the Ejisu by-election following the death of sitting Member of Parliament John Kumah last month.

"Politics is the ultimate. In all we do...you need political guidance," he remarked during an interview with Onua TV.

"I have excelled in Sports. You can't mention three or four people who are famous in sports in Ghana without adding me. I have reached the pinnacle of my career in sports," Nyantakyi asserted.

"Apart from Ohene Djan, no one has ever reached where I did in sports. No Ghanaian has served on the FIFA Council. I was the second person after Ohene Djan in the 1960s."

Nyantakyi elaborated that his decision to venture into politics stems from a desire to utilize his knowledge, experience, and connections for political influence and to aid the people of his country.

"I want to use the knowledge, experience, and connections that I have acquired for political influence and help the people of this country," he added.

"That is what motivated and encouraged me to see if I can help in that regard."