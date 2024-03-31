Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi set to contest for Ejisu parliamentary seat

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, will be contesting for the parliamentary seat for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The seat became vacant following the demise of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

The ex-GFA capo, who hails from Ejisu, is vying for the position as replacement for the late Honourable John Kumah.

A by-election will be held after the New Patriotic Party decides on the contestant for the Ejisu Constituency.

It is yet to be known which candidates will be contesting against Nyantakyi, but the former football administrator seems the favourite, with followers of the party showing support for his candidature.

The affable football administrator and lawyer has always shown interest in politics and will begin his journey by taking a shot at the Ejisu seat.

If he successfully wins the seat for Ejisu, he is expected to lead the constituency for the general election in December.

Nyantakyi was president of the Ghana Football Association from 2005 to 2018.