Former GFA technical director Francis Oti Akenteng open to serving Ghana football again

Former technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, has expressed his willingness to accept any appointment from the current administration led by Kurt Okraku.

Oti Akenteng previously served as the technical director during Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure as FA boss, but his position was terminated when Okraku was elected as the head of the country's football governing body in October 2019. He was subsequently replaced by German trainer, Bernhard Lippert.

In a recent interview with Takoradi-based WestGold Radio, the veteran football administrator stated that he is ready to contribute his expertise and serve in any capacity at the association if called upon. Despite his exit from the technical director position, Oti Akenteng affirmed that he still possesses the strength and determination to work for the betterment of Ghanaian football.

“To be very honest, this is done everywhere, but I even don’t know why I was removed from office even though I still have enough strength to work. I’m not the one running the association now but if they think I deserve to serve the association and they call, I will be glad to serve again," he said.

During his time as the technical director, Oti Akenteng asserted that he carried out various responsibilities to enhance the development of football in the country. However, he felt that his efforts may not have received sufficient publicity.

"I did everything that needed to be done when I was in office but I didn’t get enough publicity for people to know the enormous works that I did. There’s nothing that the association is doing that I didn’t do during my tenure. But so far so good, we are working behind the scenes to help our football grow."

Despite not being involved in the launch of the football DNA, Oti Akenteng expressed his readiness to serve Ghana football again if given the opportunity.

"I was even invited for the launch of the football DNA but I didn’t attend the event because I didn’t contribute to it despite the experience I have gathered. If they [GFA] need me, I won’t decline the opportunity to serve Ghana football again," he added.

With a rich history of service to the GFA dating back to 2006, Oti Akenteng has been instrumental in the growth and development of Ghanaian football.

His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport make him a valuable asset, and his willingness to continue contributing bodes well for the future of Ghanaian football under the Kurt Okraku-led administration.