Former GFA Veep George Afriyie backs Chris Hughton to succeed as Ghana coach

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie believes Chris Hughton is the right man to lead the Black Stars to success.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion manager was confirmed Black Stars coach last month and will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani.

"Chris, for me, should have taken us to the World Cup. Because you have a manager who has managed a top English football club. You and I know that, there is no argument about this, that the English league, the Spanish and German leagues are the best three in the world," he told 3 Sports.

"So if you have a coach who has managed in the top three leagues in the world coming into your country as the national team coach, if he can't do it, trust me nobody can do it," he added.

The ex-GFA veep also disclosed his confidence in the new technical team.

"For me I have enough confidence in Chris Hughton. Yes coaches can come and fail but let us do our part, appoint the right personnel and say we did our best. I have confidence in the coach," said Mr Afriyie.

Hughton's first game in charge of the Black Stars will be against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.