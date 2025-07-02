Former GFA Vice Chairman Joseph Ade-Coker to be laid to rest on August 1

Former Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker, will be laid to rest on Friday, August 1, 2025, following his passing on Sunday, June 1 at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness.

A respected figure in both football and politics, Ade-Coker was 68.

A memorial service in his honour is scheduled for Sunday, August 3.

Joseph Ade-Coker served as GFA Vice Chairman in 1997 and was also a former Chairman of Accra Great Olympics. He played a significant role in the growth of football in the country, including founding the now-defunct AC Olympiacos in the early 2000s.

Beyond football, Ade-Coker was a key political figure, serving as Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He also served as the Consul of the Republic of Belarus to Ghana.

His passing marks the end of a distinguished chapter in Ghana’s football and political circles. Tributes have poured in, recognising his deep commitment to football development and public service.