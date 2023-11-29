Former GFA vice president urges Black Stars to approach AFCON 2023 preparations with seriousness

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Fred Pappoe has advised the Black Stars to take their preparations seriously ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana will be competing in the continental showpiece which comes off in the early part of 2024 in Ivory Coast but have not been impressive in recent times. They recently lost 1-0 to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers having secured a slim win previously against Madagascar at th Baba Yara Stadium.

Due to that, the Pappoe is entreating them not to underestimate any team but to go all out to meet their target.

"We need to approach our matches with a thoughtful perspective, especially when facing Comoros. If we approach it with fear, it not only impacts our perception of ourselves but also how we view other teams in football," he stated in an interview with Peace FM.

"It might give the impression that we are proud and underestimate our opponents, but football has evolved, and every opponent should be considered formidable. Our preparation shouldn't be tailored as if we are merely playing against Comoros. We need to prepare thoroughly for every match, being realistic about both our opponents and ourselves."

Ghana are pitted against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B of the tournament and are hoping to redeem themselves after a disappointing showing in the previous edition.