Former GFA Vice President urges calm amid tensions at Asante Kotoko

Experienced football administrator George Afriyie has urged the leadership of Asante Kotoko to remain calm amid internal tensions.

The club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has faced intense scrutiny due to the team's poor performance this season, and rumours of a rift with board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei have added to the unrest.

Despite the speculation, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association praised Amponsah's efforts and called for patience within the club's hierarchy.

"Nana Yaw Amponsah is doing a fantastic job. The board chairman [Dr. Kwame Kyei] is also doing his work, but I think the problem is the media," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

"I will speak to the board chairman. I have met Nana Yaw Amponsah, and I spoke to him as well. Everyone should keep calm. This is Asante Kotoko because when Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are in a good position, Ghana football will also develop so the FA must also ensure that there is always in these two clubs."

Kotoko suffered 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Friday, putting their title aspirations in jeopardy.