Former GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo charges GFA to sack referees manager Alex Kotey

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GFA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo has called for the dismissal of Alex Kortey, who is the Referees Manager at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr. Kotey has come under immense criticism to resign from his role after accusing former Vice President of the GFA, George Afriyie of bribery during a game between All Black Stars and Asante Kotoko.

During an interview with Top FM, Kotey claimed Afriyie visited his house alongside a mutual friend and attempted to offer him money.

“George Afriyie came to my house and offered me a bribe during his time with All Blacks. I wasn’t aware of his visit until my friend, who accompanied him, informed me. I felt uncomfortable and initially refused to meet him. But after my friend convinced me, I agreed to speak with him. He wanted to give me money, but I told him I don’t engage in such things and advised him to give the money to his players instead,” Kotey alleged.

However, days later, Mr. Kotey retracted and apologised after George Afriyie threatened legal action.

But Mr. Fianoo has charged the country's football governing body to sack Mr. Kotey over his comments.

He added that his inconsistent statements damage the credibility of the association.

"Alex Kortey should be sacked from his role. His comment about a potential GFA president (George Afriyie) is wrong. He is a moving contradiction and it is so wrong," he told Asempa FM.

"How can you say something and days later, you come back and say I am sorry?" he quizzed.