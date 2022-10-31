Former Ghana and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari hints at retirement

Former Ghana and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has given the strongest indication of calling time on his illustrious career.

The 38-year-old is currently unattached after leaving Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak following a one-year spell.

The former UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan, made a sensational return to the Ghanaian domestic league after 20 years in Europe.

Muntari enjoyed a tremendous success on the pitch, winning the Champions League and the Italian Scuddeto with Inter Milan as well as FIFA World Club Cup and English FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.

The veteran midfielder has hinted he's had enough of the game and considering retiring.

“[To play] outside (Europe), no more, I don’t want to play football anymore,” Muntari told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“I only wanted to help the local league gain ground because the local league gave us a lot when we were playing. So I wanted to give back to the local league.

“It’s not that I’m retired or not retired but I just don’t want to play [football]. I’m tired but then with friends I train with them. If I decide to play, it will be in the local league but it’s not my priority.”

During his time at Inter Milan, Muntari won the UEFA Champions League and was part of the treble winning side of the club under Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho.

On the international stage, Muntari represented Ghana at three FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014, scoring a goal each in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that won bronze at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 20 goals in 86 appearances for Ghana between 2002 and 2014.