Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng named first team coach at Coventry City

Former Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has been appointed first-team coach at English Championship side Coventry City.

The ex-Aston Villa and Middlesborough midfielder returns to management following his dismissal as Ghana assistant coach in February after the Black Stars' disastrous campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Boateng will join Rhys Carr as the newest addition to the technical team of Coventry with immediate effect. Coventry will begin pre-season this week as preparations start ahead of the upcoming season.

The former Netherlands star played for Coventry when he first arrived in England in the 1998/99 season, going on to make 57 appearances and scoring seven goals for the club including a famous brace against Aston Villa.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City," said manager Mark Robins.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brings key skills to the football department.

“Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them.”