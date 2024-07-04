Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng thrilled to return to Coventry as coach

Former Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng has shared his excitement after returning to Coventry City as one of the first-team coaches.

Boateng, whose first taste of English football was at Coventry as a player in 1998, was named part of the technical team of the Sky Blues ahead of next season.

The former Dutch international joined Rhys Carr and manager Mark Robins as the club began pre-season this week.

"I'm thrilled to announce my return to my first love in English football, Coventry City FC! From 1998 to 2024, it's an honor to come back and work alongside Mark Robins and the entire staff. I want to express my gratitude to Coventry City FC for this incredible opportunity," he wrote on X after training on Wednesday.

He returns to management after the Black Stars technical team led by Chris Hughton was dissolved following Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations exit in Ivory Coast.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City," said manager Mark Robins.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brings key skills to the football department.

“Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them.”

Boateng spent most of his career in England playing for Aston Villa, Middlesborough and Coventry City.