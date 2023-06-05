Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan applauds Ernest Nuamah's Black Stars call-up

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has praised the inclusion of Ernest Nuamah in the Ghana national team, hailing the decision by coach Chris Hughton as excellent.

The Black Meteors winger has received his first call-up and could make his debut in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Gyan expressed his admiration for Nuamah's talent, stating on Asempa FM, "Ernest Nuamah's call-up to the Black Stars is excellent because he is a good player."

He further revealed his previous support for Nuamah, particularly after the Black Meteors qualified for the CAF U-23 AFCON, predicting that he would become a valuable player. Gyan expressed his delight at the winger's inclusion in the national team.

Gyan has always spoken highly of Nuamah and is not surprised by his current progress. Nuamah recently received two awards in the Danish league, earning the titles of Player of the Spring (voted by coaches) and Player of the Year (voted by players in the league).

His outstanding performances have contributed to his impressive tally of 15 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Nuamah's call-up demonstrates his growing reputation and the recognition of his talents.