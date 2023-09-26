Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan attributes his good looks to abstinence from alcohol

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has attributed his good looks to his abstention from alcohol.

According to Gyan, who got an emotional farewell as he announced his retirement from football, he doesn't drink alcohol and he intends to abstain.

Engaging with his followers on Instagram, Gyan playfully revealed that avoiding alcohol is the secret to his good looks.

He clarified that he isn't condemning those who drink alcohol but wanted to highlight that his abstinent lifestyle contributes to his fine appearance.

"I don't drink that's why I'm this fine. It doesn't mean that I'm condemning those who drink alcohol but the secret to my fineness is that I don't drink alcohol," he said.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and the second most-capped player, and he also holds the record as Africa's highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.

The 38-year-old in June retired from football, saying "It's a difficult stage in any player's career, a moment that all footballers dread. But when nature takes over, a little voice starts ringing in your ears... +It's time..."

"I heard that voice very clearly, and I succumbed to it: it's time," continued Ghana's all-time top scorer, with 51 international goals to his name and a career spanning more than 20 years. "It's time to put away the shirt and shoes because I'm officially retiring from active football."

Gyan took part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and represented his country at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Nicknamed 'Baby Jet', he has also played for a number of top clubs, including Sunderland in the Premier League, Udinese in Serie A and Rennes in Ligue 1.