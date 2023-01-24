Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insists insults and criticisms have made him stronger

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan claims insults and criticisms shaped him into a strong individual.

Gyan recalls how he faced severe backlash after he missed an open goal against Namibia during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Two years later, he was heavily criticised for missing a penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, and he was forced to leave the national team due to another penalty miss in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It made me a strong guy. All my life, I was pampered and that was how I developed that tough skin,” he said on The Day Show on TV3.

“Statistically we were ahead. Ghanaians thought we were going to beat them [Namibia] like 20-0. And it was one of those days. I wasn’t lucky. I think I was one of the best players on the field but I wasn’t lucky.

“One opportunity that I got at an acute angle. The goalkeeper fumbled and the ball dropped. The keeper was out and I just hit the ball wide.

“And the following day…eii! That was the first time I experienced criticism. So there were just insulting. It was really bad.”

Gyan, who hasn't played in two years, holds the record for the most goals scored by a Black Stars player. He has scored 51 goals.