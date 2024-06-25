Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan names Claude Le Roy as his favourite manager

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that former Ghana head coach Claude Le Roy is his favourite manager.

Although Gyan acknowledged the significant influence of the late Ghanaian manager Jones Attuquayefio, who discovered him, he expressed a particular preference for Le Roy due to his exceptional man-management skills.

Speaking on YFM, the ex-Sunderland striker shared his thoughts on the managers who have impacted his career, highlighting Le Roy's approach to player management.

"Jones Attuquayefio took me from Liberty Professionals, gave me confidence, and I reached the highest level. But I've had a lot of great coaches. I had good coaches under whom I scored goals, and they also benefited from me. But the coach with whom I felt more comfortable because he gives you a role to play and guides you, I think it was Claude Le Roy," Gyan said.

Reflecting further on his experience with the French manager, Gyan added, "He knows he is my favourite. He has my style. He will give you the confidence in the world to do anything you want to do."

Le Roy, who coached the Black Stars for two years, handed Gyan his Africa Cup of Nations debut in 2008 and led Ghana to a third-place finish in the tournament.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer, scoring 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.