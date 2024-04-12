Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan names his favourite Black Stars coach

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has named the coach he enjoyed working with during his time with the Ghana national team.

Gyan spent almost two decades playing for the Black Stars and worked with several coaches, both local and foreign managers.

However, the 38-year-old reveals that he felt comfortable working with French tactician Claude Le Roy, who was Ghana's coach between 2006 to 2008.

"We played under many coaches but the coach I felt comfortable around, no disrespect to the others, was Claude Le Roy. He was very open to every player, you feel confident around him. He gave you that," he told Angel TV.

"Everybody has their style of coaching but what I saw of him was different. Le Roy gives you all the confidence in the all world. He tells you player what you want to play and I am just the coach and will guide you with the tactics," he added.

Although Gyan enjoyed his time with Le Roy, he admitted he could not repay the gaffer during CAN 2008, when he needed him the most.

"I started well with him, that's from 2007 but the time that was important, which was CAN 2008, I was not myself. I risked myself to play because there were injuries and I even ended up at the hospital," he said.