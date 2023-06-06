Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan 'painfully' reveals worst Black Stars moment

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan has revealed his worst moment with the national team, the Black Stars.

According to the former Ghana captain, he was unfairly criticised during the early days of his career with the Black Stars which made him lose love for the country.

"I had issues in 2008. I always refer to the 2008 tournament because I was harshly criticised for no reason in a game that we won so I lost interest in the national team," he told Asempa FM.

"It was a game against Namibia and till today I still get haunted by that match. It was a game Ghanaians taught we should have won massively," he added.

However, the 37-year-old recovered from that and had a good tournament two years later after leading the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola. He scored three times at AFCON 2010.

"Fast forward, we were went to Angola, I was very fit and even at the first presser I said Ghana will reach the final. Unfortunately I picked an injury in the first match so had to start from the bench against Ivory Coast." he continued.

"Camp was amazing because the U20 boys joined the team and I was like a leader in the team so had to find a way to gel with the young ones, Everybody was up for the tournament and it has been one of the best camps I have been at."