Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reveals how criticisms shaped his career

Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan insists the 'insults and criticisms' has made him a better person and a footballer.

Gyan received massive criticisms when he first joined the national team, the Black Stars, for the Nations Cup in 2008.

The former Udinese striker nearly left camp but had to be persuaded by senior brother, Baffour Gyan to stay as Ghana finished third at CAN 2008.

“It made me a strong guy. All my life, I was pampered and that was how I developed that tough skin,” he said on The Day Show on TV3.

“Statistically we were ahead. Ghanaians thought we were going to beat them [Namibia] like 20-0. And it was one of those days. I wasn’t lucky. I think I was one of the best players on the field but I wasn’t lucky.

“One opportunity that I got at an acute angle. The goalkeeper fumbled and the ball dropped. The keeper was out and I just hit the ball wide.

“And the following day…eii! That was the first time I experienced criticism. So there were just insulting. It was really bad.”