Former Ghana captain John Mensah calls on Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars to help the team flourish.

The Black Stars have faced recent struggles, suffering early eliminations from both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 and World Cup 2022. The four-time African champions have also failed to win the continental trophy since 1982.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mensah urged Ghanaians to support the national team wholeheartedly. "It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers," he said.

"Chris is in to do an excellent job and wants success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again. There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete."

Mensah's comments come as Ghana gets ready for this month’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with new coach Chris Hughton at the helm. The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, both of whom served under former coach Otto Addo during his tenure.

Ghana will take on Angola in a doubleheader, with the first leg taking place on March 23 in Kumasi and the return leg in Luanda four days later.