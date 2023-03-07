Former Ghana captain rallies support for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah believes Chris Hughton can lead Ghana back to her glory days.

Appiah is calling on Ghanaians to support the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager as he takes over as Black Stars coach later this month.

Hughton will begin his time in charge of the national team with the AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

"I mean we all know Chris Hughton, who has coached a lot of clubs in the UK," he told Citi Sports.

"He came to Ghana and was part of the team that travelled to Qatar for the World Cup. He was the director then and now he is the coach.

"We are all hoping that, we will rally our support behind him and he will bring our Black Stars back from where we use to see the Black Stars."

Appiah was the first Ghana captain to qualify the West African nation to the World Cup and was also part of the history-making team at the 2010 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Hughton is expected in Ghana this week to start preparations for the Angola game.