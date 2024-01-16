Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah attends FIFA Awards in London

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah attended the 2023 FIFA Awards in London, England on Monday.

The ex-Juventus midfielder was invited by FIFA as the legendary Ghanaian observed the ceremony alongside other former footballers.

Appiah was spotted in his immaculate all-black suit for the ceremony. He was joined by Brazil's Roberto Carlos, Marseille Desailly of France and Cameroon legend Geremi Njitap.

The event in the English capital honoured the best players in the world as Lionel Messi collected the award for the eighth time.

Other awardees on the night are Aintana Bonmati, the FIFA Women's Player of the Year, Pep Guardiola, Ederson, Mary Earps and Sarina Wiegman.

Appiah was the first captain to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and was also a member of the team that reached the quarter-final of the tournament.

The former Hearts of Oak and Fenerbache midfielder retired in 2015 after an illustrious career.