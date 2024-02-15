Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah backs JA Kufuor Cup

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, has thrown his support behind the JA Kufuor Cup, scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Appiah, who serves as the ambassador for the cup, expressed his readiness to contribute to the success of the event, which will feature a clash between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The former Juventus star conveyed his gratitude to the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, for the unwavering support he received during his tenure as captain of the Black Stars.

Appiah acknowledged the love and respect shown by Kufuor and pledged to repay the support given to him during his playing days.

“We all know who J.A Kufuor is. When I was the captain of the national team, he was the president. He showed us so much love and respect, so anything that he does in terms of football or in any field, and I’m called to support, I can’t say no because he has been there for some of us. I’m happy to be the ambassador for the J.A Kufuor Cup,” Appiah stated.

Appiah played a pivotal role when the Black Stars secured their historic first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006. His endorsement and commitment to the J.A Kufuor Cup underscores the significance of the event and its connection to the support received from President Kufuor during Appiah's playing career.