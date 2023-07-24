Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah calls for patience and support for Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has urged for patience and support for the head coach of the Ghana senior national team Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old coach signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year but has faced recent criticism due to the team's underwhelming performances.

Ghana Football Association Executive Council members including Randy Abbey and George Amoako have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the national team's results under Hughton's leadership.

The Black Stars have played three games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, securing one win and two draws.

Appiah, who famously captained Ghana to its first World Cup appearance, stressed the importance of allowing time for a new coach to implement his style of play.

He stated on Prime Sport, "We are in a country where we don't have patience... We have to know that any coach you bring comes with a different style of play, so the players never get used to a particular play. That is why maybe we are not getting what we want to see [with Chris]."

Appiah also highlighted the significance of having a robust technical team, an integral aspect of modern football. He explained, "Today's football is not all about what we see on the pitch. The force is about the people on the bench - the technical staff. That is why more teams in Europe have more technical staff than the [playing body]."

However, Appiah acknowledged the financial constraints involved in expanding the technical team, indicating that it's ultimately a matter of available resources. "At the end of the day, all this is money. Do we have the money to do that? No."

Hughton will be in the dugout in September when the Black Stars face the Central African Republic in the decisive match for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.