Former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah insists African countries must improve at World Cups

Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah says African Countries need to improve at the FIFA World Cup following the disappointing performance of teams from the continent in Russia.

According to the the coordinator of the senior national, the performance of Africa at the World Cup is nothing to write home about and thinks the continent needs to improve technically.

“I think African countries must lift up their game at the World Cup. Is not good if all our participants are eliminated at the group stage, not encouraging at all,” Appiah told the Media doing the Ghana Football Awards.

“We lack in some technical aspect, Nigeria were six minutes away from making it to the next stage but they could not delay time and stood there for Argentina to score. Belgium resorted to technical time delay against Brazil in the final six minutes when the heat was on them. They always located Hazard who stood on the ball and drew fouls just to kill time, is about time we learn some of this things,” he added.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal were all eliminated at the group stages of the World Cup, the first time since 1982.

No African team has ever reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and only Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon have come close to making it.

Stephen Appiah led Ghana to it's first ever World Cup in 2006 and was part of the team that were a kick away to reaching the semifinals in South Africa 2010.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin