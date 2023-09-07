Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah inspires Black Stars ahead of crucial AFCON qualifier

Stephen Appiah, the former captain of Ghana, made a motivating visit to the Black Stars during their last training session ahead of their crucial clash with the Central African Republic on Thursday.

In an inspiring interaction with the team, he urged the players to give their all in order to defeat their opponents.

Appiah emphasized that winning this match would not only secure their spot in the 2023 AFCON but also capture the hearts of Ghanaian fans both in the stadium and watching from home.

"You guys know the assignment already. Tomorrow is the last game to qualify for AFCON. And I know that you are ready, I can see. You have to win the hearts of the fans. That’s the most important thing," Stephen Appiah told the Black Stars players.

The match between Ghana and the Central African Republic is set for Thursday, September 7, as the final Group E qualifier for the upcoming AFCON in Ivory Coast.

A single point is that all Ghana needs to secure their qualification.