Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah reacts to Messi's World Cup triumph

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is delighted to see Lionel Messi win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The seven-time Ballon d'or netted a brace as Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Messi's Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe forced the game into extra time with a sensational hat-trick.

However, Emi Martinez was the hero for Argentina as he saved two penalties to help the South Americans to victory.

Appiah, who led Ghana to their first-ever World Cup in 2006, expressed excitement after seeing Messi fulfil his dream.

"Mission completed," he wrote on Twitter.

Messi made his first appearance at the World Cup in Germany, but had to wait till his fifth tournament to win the biggest prize in football.

He was crowned player of the tournament in Qatar after scoring seven goals, which was only bettered by Mbappe, who scored eight.