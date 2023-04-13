Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah regrets not winning a trophy with the Black Stars

Stephen Appiah has disclosed that his biggest regret is not winning an international tournament with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Juventus midfielder spent 15 years playing for the Black Stars, becoming the first captain to lead the country to the World Cup.

Despite his achievement, Appiah insists he wished he had won a trophy with Ghana.

"I wish I won a trophy because saying Stephen Appiah captained us to the World Cup is not enough. I wish I won something that I can boast about," he told Sompa FM.

"But at the end of the day, players like Ryan Giggs won every trophy in football but they get hurt when you remind them of not playing at the World Cup. Because that is the ultimate and everyone wants to be there. I'm not saying we should have won the World Cup but we played a couple of African Cups and couldn't win as well."

Appiah is however backing the new generation of Black Stars players to end the country's trophy drought.

"But we will still be there and support our brothers who are playing today. We will motivate them because, at the end of the day, we are all Ghanaians. Although we couldn't win one, it doesn't mean we have to be against them winning,” Appiah added.