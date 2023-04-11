Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah Reveals Sacrifices made for national team

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has opened up about the sacrifices he made for the national team during his playing career.

Speaking to Sompa TV, the former Juventus star revealed that there was a time when nobody was interested in playing for the Black Stars, and he had to pay for his teammates' flight tickets to Ghana.

Appiah also disclosed that he used his own money to pay for winning bonuses for his international teammates.

"One thing that is painful is that, some of us we are very humble. But when you know your value, you don't want to do certain things or mingle with certain people. We all want to help because we have helped before even if it wasn't enough," Appiah said.

"There was a time everybody (players) had no interest in playing for Black Stars. There was a time I had to pay for players' plane tickets to Ghana and there was a time I paid winning bonuses.

He expressed his disappointment at the current state of football in Ghana, stating that his sacrifices haven't been appreciated enough.

"So today if I see how things are been done, I ask myself why did I waste my money? But we hope that one day it will be well."

Appiah also expressed his desire to see an ex-footballer leading the administration of the sport in Ghana. "Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I hope one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support," he said.

The former Juventus man called time on his football career in 2012, having served as Ghana's skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.