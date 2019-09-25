Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah tells GFA presidential aspirants to invest in infrastructure

Ex-Ghana international Stephen Appiah has asked the GFA Presidential aspirants to make the investment in infrastructures a priority if voted into office.

According to the former Black Stars captain, football can only thrive in the country if there is huge investments in facilities.

“I think they have to invest [in facilities]. If you have England try to build thousand new pitches despite all the facilities they already have, that means they know what football is giving them," he told Citi FM.

“We know what football has done for this country and yet, there’s no enough investment in facilities.

“I quite remember when I was playing in Italy, the Europeans didn’t know how to pronounce Ghana; they use to refer to it as Guyana. But after the 2006 world cup, everyone now knows the country Ghana,” Appiah added.

The Normalisation Committee is set to hand over the administration football in the country to a new management after the impending FA elections.

The GFA election has been fixed for October 25th, with seven people contesting for the top job.