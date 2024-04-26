Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah to contest parliamentary seat in 2024 elections

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is reportedly set to contest for a parliamentary ticket in the 2024 General Elections.

Sports journalist Fiifi Tackie, who has close ties to the legendary midfielder, revealed that Appiah intends to run as an independent candidate.

Appiah is eyeing the hotly contested Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, where he may face incumbent member of parliament Lydia Alhassan and popular actor John Dumelo.

"Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate," Tackie announced on social media.

While Appiah enjoys significant popularity, winning the election would be a challenging feat given the strong competition from other candidates.

The 43-year-old is celebrated for leading Ghana to its first World Cup appearance in 2006.

With 67 appearances and 15 goals for the senior national team, Appiah has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football. He also played a pivotal role in the U-17 team's World Cup victory in 1995.

Appiah's illustrious club career saw him represent prestigious European clubs such as Juventus and FenerbahÃ§e.