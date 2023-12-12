Former Ghana coach Avram Grant emerges as least paid coach in Africa ahead of AFCON 2023

Zambia coach Avram Grant has emerged as the least-paid coach ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Out of the 24 teams that have qualified for the tournament, the former Chelsea and Ghana coach receives the lowest salary.

According to Senenews, the Israeli gaffer earns 25,000 Euros per month, placing him at the bottom of the list of coaches heading to the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Algeria's Djamel Belmadi is the highest-paid manager on the continent with a salary of 209,000 Euros per month.

Ghana's Chris Hughton and Senegal's Aliou Cisse are tied on 8th with a salary of 46,000 Euros per month.

Rigobert Song of Cameroon is ninth on the list with a 29,000 Euros salary while South Africa's Hugo Broos sits in on a monthly salary of 50,000 Euros.

Jose Peseiro of Nigeria moved from 50,000 Euros to 70,000 Euros following the extension of his contract.

Walid Regragui commands a salary of about 60,000 per month following his historic run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Coast' Jean-Louis Gasset makes it into the top 3 with a mouth-watering €108,000 per month salary with Egypt's Rui Vitoria on a 200,000 Euros salary.