Former Ghana coach Avram Grant expresses gratitude for warm welcome in Sunyani

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians, particularly those in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region, for the warm reception he received since his arrival in the country on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Cocktail dinner held at the luxurious Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani on Wednesday evening to welcome the All-star team, led by Ghana captain Andre Ayew, Grant expressed his appreciation for the organizers' kind invitation and the warm hospitality extended to him.

"It feels great to be back in Ghana, and I feel so much at home," Grant shared during the event.

Mr Ranford Antwi, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, took the opportunity to thank Ayew, the skipper of the Black Stars, for leading the national team to feature in a football game in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Antwi encouraged the local populace to flock to the Dormaa NAM 1 Park on Thursday afternoon at 3 PM to enjoy the football extravaganza.

The occasion was graced by the presence of former Black Stars players and other football legends such as Dan Owusu, Ntow Gyan, Awudu Issaka, Mr. Augustine Asante, Isaac Oppong, Ayama, among others.

