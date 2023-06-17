Former Ghana coach Avram Grant guides Zambia to 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has achieved a remarkable feat by leading Zambia to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in eight years.

Zambia confirmed their place in next year's tournament after brushing aside Ivory Coast 3-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The 2012 African champions displayed a dominant performance throughout the game, knowing that a victory was crucial to surpass Ivory Coast at the top of the group and secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.

The match took an unfortunate turn for experienced defender Serge Aurier, who inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Zambia an early advantage.

Leicester City's Patson Daka and Klins Kangwa further extended the lead with their well-executed goals, sealing a convincing victory for the former Chelsea manager's men.

HEARTWARMING ❤️👏🏾🇿🇲 Zambian journalists and football bloggers gave Avram Grant a standing ovation for qualifying the Chipolopolo boys for next year's AFCON. The 68-year-old gaffer has won three out of three matches since taking over the Chipolopolo coaching job. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Vwyq1r0u5y — Calvin- The Zambian Sports Journo (@CalvinChikenge) June 17, 2023

The Chipolopolos now find themselves at the top of Group H with 12 points, two points ahead of second-placed Ivory Coast, with one game remaining.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Zambia, as it will be their first appearance in the AFCON since 2015.

𝟐𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Avram Grant appointed as the new Zambia national team coach. 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Avram Grant qualifies Zambia to their first Africa Cup of Nations since 2015.#TRSportzm pic.twitter.com/1EkmxQeRmg — TR Sportzm (@TRSportzm) June 17, 2023

Grant was in charge of the Black Stars when they reached the final of the 2015 edition, losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.