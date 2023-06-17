GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant guides Zambia to 2023 AFCON

Published on: 17 June 2023
Former Ghana coach Avram Grant guides Zambia to 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has achieved a remarkable feat by leading Zambia to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in eight years.

Zambia confirmed their place in next year's tournament after brushing aside Ivory Coast 3-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The 2012 African champions displayed a dominant performance throughout the game, knowing that a victory was crucial to surpass Ivory Coast at the top of the group and secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.

The match took an unfortunate turn for experienced defender Serge Aurier, who inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Zambia an early advantage.

Leicester City's Patson Daka and Klins Kangwa further extended the lead with their well-executed goals, sealing a convincing victory for the former Chelsea manager's men.

 

The Chipolopolos now find themselves at the top of Group H with 12 points, two points ahead of second-placed Ivory Coast, with one game remaining.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Zambia, as it will be their first appearance in the AFCON since 2015.

Grant was in charge of the Black Stars when they reached the final of the 2015 edition, losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more