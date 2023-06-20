Former Ghana coach Avram Grant pays condolence visit to family of late Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars of Ghana coach, Avram Grant, paid a visit to the residence of the late Christian Atsu on Tuesday upon his arrival from Zambia. Grant went to mourn with the family and offer his condolences.

Earlier, Grant had expressed his admiration for the late Hatayspor winger, who was one of his standout players during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Ghana finished as runners-up to Ivory Coast.

Grant took to social media to reminisce about their time together, sharing memories of Atsu's performances, including his recognition as the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 AFCON, as highlighted by the SkySport Australia YouTube page.

Accompanied by Dr Ernest Koranteng, the Chief Executive of The Business Africa Consulting Group, Grant signed the book of condolence that had been opened for Atsu.

Grant expressed deep sorrow for the loss and stated that he still couldn't believe that such a talented player was no longer with us.

Atsu was among the victims of a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, leading to the loss of over 45,000 lives. He was laid to rest in his hometown on March 17.

Grant's visit to the late Christian Atsu's family comes as he honours an invitation from The BAC Group for the 2023 All Star Festival, scheduled to take place from June 20th to 22nd.

Grant's main role in the festival is to guide the All Star players from the technical dugout when they face the B & A Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro on Thursday, June 22, 2023.