Former Ghana coach Avram Grant welcomes Zambia pressure

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant said he was eager to take on the Zambia challenge and that he was looking forward to the pressure that comes with leading the Chipolopolo.

The former Chelsea and West Ham was appointed last week, signing a two-year contract.

“I was looking for the right challenge; the challenge here (in Zambia) is big and the potential is big and I am a man of challenges and this is the reason that I chose Zambia and Zambia also chose me and I will say thank you for choosing me,” the soft-spoken Grant said.

“You see the young national team of Zambia (is) improving a lot and I think this is the best (time) for building something good for the present and the future and it is things that I want to do.”

Grant said that his goal with the Chipolopolo was to play positive football that would put the team back in the running for the Africa Cup of Nations and numerous other upcoming international competitions.

“I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here whether two years or more (from now), I will look around and say that we did a good job and also built a good foundation for the future,” Grant said.

“I came here as a football coach. Zambia has the potential, we (need to) set the target of what we want to achieve and I want to thank the president Andrew (Kamanga) and the (selection) Committee for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to share my experience and take Zambian football forward which I think Zambia deserves.”

“Next year it will be 50 years since I started coaching, I don’t know one day when I didn’t have pressure. We always have pressure; I love this pressure.”