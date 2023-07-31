Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor denies receipt of $100,000 from Sports Ministry

Former coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has denied claims by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, that he received $100,000 following his sacking.

Akonnor was dismissed as Ghana coach in September 2021 following a run of unconvincing results from the team.

The former Asante Kotoko coach was replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and according to Honourable Ussif, the Ministry compensated Akonnor after his dismissal.

"We still owe Milovan [Rajevac],” said the Minister at a press briefing last week in Accra.

“All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation same as Milovan.”

However, Akonnor has quickly refuted those claims, stating the money received was not $100,000.

”I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,” Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

”My contract is still with the FA and if he likes he can go and check the agreement we had and see before making the claim and he will know that he is wrong,” Akonnor stated.