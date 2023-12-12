Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor backs son's decision to represent Germany

Former Ghana coach and Captain Charles Kwablan Akonnor has expressed his desire to let his younger son Charles Kwablan Herrmann mature and decide for himself whether he wants to play for Ghana or not.

Herrmann recently won the U-17 World Cup with Germany in Indonesia He made five appearances in the tournament held in Indonesia, scoring one goal and providing three assists. This was after helping Germany clinch the European championship in June.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor said that it is not worth bringing a young player like Herrmann to play for the national team at the juvenile level when there are talented players locally who could fill those spots.

"At their age, we are not good with these under-17 things, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17?" he questioned.

Instead, Akonnor suggested that the focus should be on developing talent within Ghana. "Maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them," he said.

However, Akonnor made it clear that if Herrmann were to express interest in playing for Ghana at the senior level, he would fully support him.

He cited the example of Kevin-Prince Boateng, who did not play for Ghana at the junior level but was still able to represent the Black Stars.

Akonnor’s older son, Jesaja Herrman, has already expressed his willingness to play for Ghana when given the opportunity. Despite playing for Germany’s U-17 team, Jesaja is committed to following in his father’s footsteps and representing Ghana.

However, Akonnor advises his son to work hard and play in a higher league if he wants to increase his chances of getting a call-up to the national team.

"For the national team, you don’t have to be in the third division; you have to be in the premier and make waves for yourself to be seen as a national team player," he said.