Charles Kwablan Herrmann, son of former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor, played a pivotal role in Germany's triumph in the FIFA U17 World Cup success.

Germany secured their first-ever world championship at this level by defeating France in a penalty shootout. Herrmann, whose father was a Ghanaian footballer, made significant contributions with five appearances in the tournament held in Indonesia, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The exciting final at Manahan Stadium in Jakarta witnessed Borussia Dortmund's Paris Brunner opening the scoring with a penalty, followed by a goal from team captain Noah Darvich.

Despite France's resilient efforts, including goals from Saïmon Bouabré and Mathis Amougou to level the scores late in the game, the deadlock ultimately led to a penalty shootout.

Germany's success in the shootout, with Robert Ramsak, Max Moerstadt, Fayssal Harchaoui, and Almugera Kabar converting their penalties, secured a 4-3 victory.

This triumph added the world title to the European one they claimed at this level in June. Herrmann, who plays for Dortmund U-19, had earlier played a crucial role in helping Germany win the U17 European championship.