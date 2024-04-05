Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor backs Dreams FC for CAF Confederation Cup glory

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has expressed his unwavering belief in Dreams FC's potential to clinch the CAF Confederation Cup trophy.

Acknowledging the team's remarkable performance and unity, Akonnor emphasized the need for collective support to propel Dreams FC towards victory.

He lauded the players for their fearlessness and confidence on the field, qualities that have brought pride to Ghana.

"Dreams FC is succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold," Akonnor said on Akoma FM

"I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support.

Akonnor's endorsement reflects not only his confidence in the team's abilities but also his admiration for their cohesion and strategic play.

"We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.

"I believe the players have demonstrated some soundness in their play, as well as some understanding among themselves, which is critical, so they have gone above and beyond what one could expect."

Dreams take on Malian side Stade Malien in the second leg of the quarter-finals tie on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Ghana FA Cup holders stunned the Malians in the first leg a week ago, coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory.