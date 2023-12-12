Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor confident in Black Stars' prospects for success at 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor has expressed optimism regarding the Black Stars' performance in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Ghana secured their spot in the 34th edition of the tournament, looking to improve on their last outing in Cameroon.

In the previous AFCON, Ghana faced an early exit, accumulating just one point with losses to Morocco and Comoros, and a draw against Gabon.

Akonnor believes that with proper preparation and unwavering focus leading up to the tournament, the team is poised for success.

“I believe once we are prepared and focused as a team about what we want to do and do it effectively, we’ll shine in the tournament," remarked the 49-year-old, who previously coached Asante Kotoko, in an interview with Graphic Sports.

The four-time champions find themselves in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Akonnor's confidence stems from the belief that strategic planning and commitment will be key factors in the Black Stars' quest for glory.

The AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11