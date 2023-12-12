GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor confident in Black Stars' prospects for success at 2023 AFCON

Published on: 12 December 2023
Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor confident in Black Stars' prospects for success at 2023 AFCON
Black Stars

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor has expressed optimism regarding the Black Stars' performance in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Ghana secured their spot in the 34th edition of the tournament, looking to improve on their last outing in Cameroon.

In the previous AFCON, Ghana faced an early exit, accumulating just one point with losses to Morocco and Comoros, and a draw against Gabon.

Akonnor believes that with proper preparation and unwavering focus leading up to the tournament, the team is poised for success.

“I believe once we are prepared and focused as a team about what we want to do and do it effectively, we’ll shine in the tournament," remarked the 49-year-old, who previously coached Asante Kotoko, in an interview with Graphic Sports.

The four-time champions find themselves in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Akonnor's confidence stems from the belief that strategic planning and commitment will be key factors in the Black Stars' quest for glory.

The AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more