Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor reveals failed attempts to convince Cody Gakpo play for the Black Stars

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed that attempts to convince Cody Gakpo to play for the Black Stars was rejected by the Dutch-born forward.

Gakpo has Ghanaian and Togolese heritage but was born in the Netherlands.

Before making his debut for the Dutch national team, C.K Akonnor and the Ghana Football Association got in touch with the player over nationality switch.

However, the PSV forward decided to wait for an invite from his European country.

“Yes we tried to let him play for Ghana but he ended up rejecting us for Netherlands. This was about a year ago when he was at the junior level," Akonnor said during his work as a pundit for the Netherlands and Senegal World Cup game.

Gakpo scored the opener in the 85th minute as the Oranges scored two late goals to beat the African champions in their Group A opener.

The PSV attacker is currently a transfer target for English giants Manchester United.