Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor steps into advisory role for CAF

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has started working as a consultant for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Details regarding the scope of his appointment remain private; however, it is speculated that Akonnor will provide professional guidance during a crucial meeting attended by football representatives from across the continent.

Held in Tanzania, the summit aims to address developments in juvenile football.

Preceding his current role, Akonnor coached Ghana between January 2020 and September 2021.

Since then, he hasn't held any major positions until being named as CAF's consultant.

Throughout his illustrious career, Akonnor has gained valuable experience managing some of Ghana's premier football institutions, including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

He achieved remarkable results at Kotoko, winning the Normalization Committee Special Competition and advancing to the CAF Confederation Cup's group phase.

Additionally, Akonnor briefly acted as the Technical Director for Division One side Accra Athletic FC.

More information about Akonnor's involvement with CAF should emerge soon, particularly considering the significance of the ongoing meeting in Tanzania.