Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor urges thorough scouting for Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023

Former coach Charles Akonnor has emphasised the need for meticulous studying of opponents by the technical handlers of the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The four-time AFCON champions are eager to end their 41-year trophy drought in the upcoming 34th edition of the tournament.

Akonnor, who made 51 senior appearances for Ghana and participated in the 2000 AFCON co-hosted in Ghana and Nigeria, believes that while the team possesses enough talent, success will depend on thorough scouting of group opponents.

"Exactly what has to be done in every game is not the same; there are games you have to attack to win, and there are games you have to defend more to frustrate the opponents. Once we are able to do these things and do our research on the opponents, we'll do well," stated the former Asante Kotoko coach in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Ghana find itself in Group B alongside formidable opponents such as Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, and the Black Stars are determined to make a significant impact after their early exit in the last edition.