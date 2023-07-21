Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah assigned to lead Kotoko's player recruitment

Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has delegated player recruiting to former Black Stars and Kotoko coach James Kwesi Appiah.

The decision was taken at Manhyia on Friday, July 21, 2023, during a meeting between Otumfuo and some club legends (AKOPA), supporters' leadership, and other stakeholders.

Otumfuo voiced concern that other Premier League clubs have already begun recruiting players and preparing for the season. Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are now without a formal coach following the firing of Burkinabe gaffer Seydou Zerbo. Assistant coach Abdulai Gazale had been in charge of the team till the end of the previous season.

Due to that, Otumfuo has asked Kwasi Appiah to drive the club's recruitment process and assist in hiring a new head coach as soon as possible. The goal is to begin pre-season preparations as soon as possible in order to make the club ready for the forthcoming season.

Former coach Prosper Nartey Ogum is believed to be leading the list of potential coaches for the club having previously enjoyed success with the club as a league champions in the 2021/22 season.

Kotoko will aim to improve upon their performance in the previous season in which they finished fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United.